National Bank of Kazakhstan talks digital developments' support measures (Exclusive)

23 July 2019 09:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Competing for clients, banks of Kazakhstan constantly improve and offer new services with usage of modern IT-technologies in accordance with the chosen development strategy, the spokesperson for the National Bank of Kazakhstan told Trend.

With an idea of further development, the National Bank of Kazakhstan is implementing measures in order to support those who work on developing IT-technologies.

"Taking into consideration that implementation of any innovation is related to uncertainty and that testing of such projects may bear the risk for financial market and customers, the National Bank of Kazakhstan has developed a ‘Regulatory Sandbox’," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further stated that within the special regimen, the participants of Sandbox’ can be partially or completely free of regulatory normative requirements for testing innovative services, technologies and solutions within confined environment.

"Currently, corresponding regulatory legal framework exists for allowing approbation of developed solutions and products by financial organizations and fintech companies in safe environment," the spokesperson said.

According to the bank, the potential market players can apply now for participation in the Regulatory Sandbox for testing new services or products on the market of financial services, including payments.

"The existence of such platform will provide for creation of new products and solution, as well as for development and automation of financial services," the spokesperson concluded.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Major Kazakh sea port increases passenger turnover over 14 times
Economy 22 July 18:37
Construction supplies plant launched in Kazakhstan's region
Economy 22 July 18:26
USA to expand cooperation with major city of Kazakhstan
Economy 22 July 16:47
Kazakhstan takes measures to increase trade with Tajikistan
Economy 22 July 15:54
Kazakhstan increases industrial manufacturing
Economy 22 July 15:24
Smart village/agricultural town to be built in Kazakh region
Economy 22 July 13:29
Latest
EYOF Baku 2019’s competitions in artistic gymnastics kick off at National Gymnastics Arena (PHOTOS)
Society 10:32
VTB Bank Azerbaijan opens tender to buy software
Tenders 10:29
IEA emergency stocks large enough to cover disruptions in oil supply from Strait of Hormuz
Oil&Gas 10:19
ADB to support energy reforms in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 10:15
Prices of 30 foreign currencies decrease in Iran
Finance 10:13
Turkmenistan, Argentina mull prospects for co-op in energy sector
Turkmenistan 10:13
U.S. sanctions Chinese oil buyer over alleged Iran violations
Iran 10:09
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 18 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:59
TAP: Final stage of onshore activities completed for over 95%
Oil&Gas 09:59