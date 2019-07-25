Azerbaijan to launch national information space system

25 July 2019 11:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 25

By Matanat Nasibova - Trend:

Azerbaijan has commenced the development of a national information space system, which will be launched as part of the country's e-government, said Karam Hasanov, chairman of State Committee on Property Issues, Trend reports.

According to him, at present, the basic rules for using the new database at the level of state structures have been prepared.

"This system will be launched in Azerbaijan by the end of the year. A wide database will be gathered there, including coverage of the geography of cities, other settlements and other data. Creating such a system is economically sensible for accelerating the transition to digitalization and the information community. At the same time, it is sensible from the point of view of the development of innovations in the country,” Hasanov said.

According to him, in recent years, large-scale projects are being implemented in Azerbaijan as part of reforms in various sectors of the economy.

"We believe that the creation of an innovative national system of information spaces will further accelerate the process of integrating innovative approaches in the country. Of course, when developing and launching a new system, Azerbaijan intends to use the experience of foreign partners, including countries such as Korea and the Netherlands," he said.

