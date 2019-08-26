Renewed Ulduzum mobile app from Bakcell: gateway to exclusive discounts, opportunities

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Fastest Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan presented a renewed “Ulduzum” mobile application.

By downloading the renewed “Ulduzum” mobile app, Bakcell customers will be able to easily locate the program partners, get discount codes as well as the latest information about current offers and novelties. At the same time, thanks to the new app, the users will get access to information about the saved amounts, joined campaigns, gained “cashbacks”, codes which remained unused during the day and other benefits. Also, the new app provides opportunities to participate in various games and win prizes.

Renewed “Ulduzum” app can be downloaded for devices running on Android or iOS from the links below:

https://apple.co/32yW5j5

http://bit.ly/UlduzumApp

By implementing one of the largest-scale loyalty programs in the country, Bakcell provides its customers with exclusive discounts and opportunities. Extensive partner network of “Ulduzum” which is considered to be one of the most successful loyalty programs in Azerbaijan for more than 5 years now, consists of well-over 500 sales and service points from more than 300 local and international partners.

To this day, more than 3 million Bakcell customers have benefitted from the “Ulduzum” loyalty program. Program users have the opportunity to enjoy exclusive campaigns and discounts from popular restaurants and hotels, prestigious clothing, perfume and electronics shops, as well as health, sports and entertainment centers, most popular cinemas banks, bookstores, cable TV providers and other partners.

Visit www.ulduzum.az for more detailed information about the program.

***

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, offers a wide range of products and Services to users of modern mobile communications Services. The company provides its customers with the best-in-class 4G mobile internet.

The 4G services of Bakcell are already available in Baku and Absheron peninsula, as well as central parts of more than 40 regions of Azerbaijan.

With more than 7500 base stations, Bakcell network covers 99 percent of the population and 93 percent of the land area of the country (except for the occupied territories). In 2017, Bakcell network has been recognized as the “Best in Test” in Azerbaijan by P3 Communications, being one of the most trusted independent authorities in mobile benchmarking. Bakcell has been recognized as the Fastest Mobile Network in Azerbaijan. This award, presented by world-famous “Ookla” company, recognizes Bakcell’s commitment to delivering fastest speeds to customers all across Azerbaijan.

For more information about Bakcell products and services, please visit www.bakcell.com or call 555.

If you are not a Bakcell subscriber, but wish to find out about Bakcell and its products and services, please call +994 12 498 89 89

