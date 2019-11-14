Bakcell presentsfastest mobile internet speed in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 14

Bakcell is once again acknowledged as “Azerbaijan’s Fastest Mobile Network” by Ookla®, the global leader in internet testing and analysis.

Bakcell became the winner of 2019 Speedtest Award for Fastest Mobile Network in the Q1–Q2, 2019 award period. To win this award, Bakcell achieved the highest Speed Score and the highest average speeds for download and upload, among all the mobile operators on the local market.

Almost 100 000 tests via Ookla’s Speedtest platform confirmed that average download speed in Bakcell network is 37.99 Mbps, while the average upload speed is 16.79 Mbps.

“Bakcell works hard to improve the quality of services provided to our customers, because they expect an excellent network coverage and highest speed of mobile internet. I’m delighted that our efforts in this area have been again rewarded by Ookla, confirming that our network is still fastest in the country. We are very happy to provide our customers with the convenience of enjoying modern telecommunication services, whether it is video streaming or social networks and stay always online all over the country. I take this award as an obligation to work even harder from now on to make the best network in Azerbaijan even better for our customers” said Bakcell CEO Rainer Rathgeber.

Bakcell is recognized as the country’s fastest mobile network for the third time in a row.

"With millions of tests taken using Speedtest every day, Ookla has developed a robust and comprehensive view of worldwide internet performance. It is our pleasure to recognize Bakcell as the Fastest Mobile Network in Azerbaijan based on our rigorous analysis. This award is a testament to Bakcell’s exceptional performance, as experienced by the company’s customers, in Q1 and Q2 of 2019” said Jamie Steven, Executive Vice President at Ookla.

The company will continue focusing its operations on delivering high quality user experience to customers, by improving the quality of services and network.

Bakcell offers a wide range of products and services to users of modern mobile communications. The company provides its customers with the best-in-class mobile internet.

With more than 8000 base stations, Bakcell network covers 99 percent of the population and 93 percent of the land area of the country (excluding the occupied territories).

Today, Bakcell has the largest 4G network in the country in terms of coverage area and capacity, covering almost 91 percent of the country’s population and the central parts of all the regions of Azerbaijan (excluding Nakhchivan AR and occupied territories).

