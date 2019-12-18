Azerbaijani mobile communication operators render services worth almost $1.1B

18 December 2019 20:54 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Enterprises operating in the field of information and communications in Azerbaijan rendered services worth 1.9 billion manat ($1.1 billion) from January through November 2019, Trend reports.

Some 72.8 percent of that volume accounted for the services rendered to the population.

The real cost of information and communication services increased by 15.9 percent while 82.4 percent of revenues accounted for the private sector from January through November 2019 compared to the same period of last year.

Some 41.5 percent or 815.2 million manat ($480.5 million) out of revenues obtained from services were formed through the revenues in the mobile communications sector.

