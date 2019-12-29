Huawei launches “smart” education system in Uzbekistan

29 December 2019 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 29

By Fakhri Vakilov-Trend:

Huawei presented to Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev a system of “smart” education based on an innovative study room, opened with the assistance of Uzbektelecom, Trend reports with reference to the Uzbek media.

The room was presented during an opening of a new building of a specialized school for in-depth study of ICT named after Muhammad al-Khwarizmi.

During the visit of the head of state, representatives of Huawei held a demonstration of the organization of the educational process through the use of innovative technologies. Based on the CloudLink intelligent video conferencing system, a connection was made to the training center of the company's headquarters in China.

This solution allows a teacher in real time, being anywhere in the world, conduct a lecture lessons for several educational institutions. Thanks to the “friendly system" management interface, both a teacher and a student can easily use it.

Thanks to Huawei software, which was developed specifically for Smart Education projects and integrated with media tablets, a teacher in real time can: monitor student activities; broadcast media resources (presentations, educational films) both to students' media tablets and to an intellectual board; conduct exam tests with the ability to notify the result immediately after the exam has expired.

In 2020, Huawei, together with the Ministry of Education, plans to use these intelligent systems in two more schools in Tashkent.

