Turkmenistan's custom service switches to Automated System for Customs Data

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Jan. 2

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

From January 1, 2020, Turkmenistan’s State Customs Service switches to full-scale electronic customs declaration, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

An agreement on technical cooperation on the implementation of ASYCUDA World (Automated System for Customs Data) with the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) was previously signed, a source in the ministry said.

“Earlier, subsystems of customs transit were successfully introduced, and a pilot project of customs declaration during export has already been launched. After successful testing of this module, a pilot project of all modes in an integrated system was launched on December 1,” the source in the ministry said.

At one of the meetings, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov demanded from State Custom Service an active introduction of advanced international experience to the practice of organizing a thorough inspection of cargo passing through the border.

