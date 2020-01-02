Turkmenistan's custom service switches to Automated System for Customs Data

2 January 2020 11:32 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Jan. 2

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

From January 1, 2020, Turkmenistan’s State Customs Service switches to full-scale electronic customs declaration, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

An agreement on technical cooperation on the implementation of ASYCUDA World (Automated System for Customs Data) with the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) was previously signed, a source in the ministry said.

“Earlier, subsystems of customs transit were successfully introduced, and a pilot project of customs declaration during export has already been launched. After successful testing of this module, a pilot project of all modes in an integrated system was launched on December 1,” the source in the ministry said.

At one of the meetings, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov demanded from State Custom Service an active introduction of advanced international experience to the practice of organizing a thorough inspection of cargo passing through the border.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Heads of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan discuss prospects for co-op
Business 09:44
Turkmenistan's bank introduces internet banking services
Finance 1 January 11:38
Russian oil company to install video surveillance system, buy drinking water tank in Turkmenistan via tenders
Tenders 30 December 2019 14:00
Turkmenistan expands cellular network in rural area
ICT 30 December 2019 13:08
Azerbaijan, Russia buy cotton yarn in Turkmenistan
Business 30 December 2019 10:47
Cargo transportation by Turkmen trucks to Turkey down
Turkey 28 December 2019 19:05
Latest
Ernst and Young, Uzbekneftegaz implement joint project in energy sector
Oil&Gas 12:09
Payment card turnover up in Azerbaijan
Finance 12:00
Ex-MP: Iran should be governed through non-oil exports, tax revenues
Oil&Gas 11:58
Zenith Energy is preparing for operations in West Africa
Oil&Gas 11:46
Georgian economy grows by 6.4%
Business 11:36
IMO 2020 regulations to destroy much of global demand for high sulphur fuel oil
Oil&Gas 11:25
Turkmen ministry extends tender to buy equipment
Tenders 11:24
Construction of second combined cycle gas turbine unit at Navoi TPP completed in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 11:24
Turkmenistan's Health Ministry to buy medicines via tender
Tenders 11:24