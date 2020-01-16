Azerbaijani portal to launch Pay Ring digital payment system

16 January 2020 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

Trend:

Azexport.az portal of Azerbaijan's Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications has launched Pay Ring digital payment system, Trend reports referring to the center.

Pay Ring is a non-cash payment process using modern wireless communication systems Near Field Communication (NFC). The principle of the Pay Ring project, aimed at stimulating cashless payments and increasing transparency in the country's economy, is identical to plastic cards working with the NFC system, Manager of Azexport.az portal Aykhan Gadashov said.

“The main advantages of the system are the absence of the need for a plastic card or mobile phone to make payments, the provision of high security through the Token Reinforcement System, the absence of bank information about the user in the system to minimize the risks of cybercrime, the possibility of more than a million payment transactions, 10 years warranty devices, shock resistance and water tightness of the device, compactness, and also a modern stylish appearance,” the manager said.

"The system is completely independent. When it is used, there is no need for a mobile phone or additional equipment. Banking data of the user is transmitted to the system once; and there is no need for new operations on the device to refill the balance," Gadashov added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Instant payment system to be launched in Azerbaijan
Finance 11 January 11:16
Revolutionary “Mobile Payment” service now in Azerbaijan!
ICT 8 January 11:11
Volume of transactions via payment systems in Azerbaijan greatly increases
Finance 6 January 12:57
Sales on Azerbaijan's Azexport website increase
Business 28 December 2019 17:22
Visa and MasterCard payment services expand in Turkmenistan
Finance 2 December 2019 17:48
Export of Azerbaijan's goods through Azexport online portal reaches $1.5B
ICT 15 November 2019 16:46
Latest
Export volume of goods increases in Iran
Business 20:29
Review of Georgian banking sector for November 2019
Finance 20:10
IDPs from Lachin district accommodated in new settlements in Azerbaijan’s Aghjabadi
Society 20:09
Georgia intends to diversify grain supplies to country
Business 19:50
SOCAR: Natural gas consumption by population in Azerbaijan increased in 2019
Oil&Gas 19:42
Ukrainian SkyUp Airlines launches new flights to Georgia
Tourism 19:39
Kazakh Senate calls to reconsider country’s agro-industrial complex dev't programs
Business 19:34
Kazakhstan's Development Bank seeks to expand its RES projects portfolio
Oil&Gas 19:31
South Pars Gas Company announces tender to buy ball bearing
Tenders 19:29