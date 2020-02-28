Uzbekistan, US Interpol discuss creating channel for direct information exchange

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

The Uzbek Interior Ministry suggested the US National Central Bureau of Interpol to strengthen activities on the organization of joint specialized training, as well as training courses on the basis of advanced U.S. think tanks, Trend reports with the reference to Ministry of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan.

The Uzbek Interior Ministry and the National Central Bureau of Interpol also discussed the possibility of creating a channel for direct information exchange, the report said.

Uzbek First Deputy Interior Minister Aziz Tashpulatov and Head of the US National Central Bureau of Interpol Wayne Salzgeber reviewed aspects of cooperation between law enforcement agencies of the two countries through the channels of this international organization at a meeting in Tashkent on February 27.

The Uzbek side noted that in recent years there have been numerous questions related to bilateral relations in combating crime, which can only be resolved through joint efforts. In this regard, it is proposed to establish a channel for direct exchange of information, the report says.

The Uzbek Interior Ministry also suggested strengthening activities to conduct joint specialized training courses on the basis of advanced US think tanks.

At the meeting, issues of bilateral cooperation in combating international terrorism, cybercrime and human trafficking were also discussed.

In 2019, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan intensified the exchange of information with Interpol and colleagues from Central Asian countries in combating terrorism.

