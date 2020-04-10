Online sale and delivery service from Bakcell on country level: another "stay home" call by the Company

Bakcell continues to support large-scale measures implemented in the country with regard to fight against coronavirus. As a part of its 360-degree communication and action plan aimed at supporting all citizens of Azerbaijan, Bakcell started the process of online number sales and delivery in all regions of our country.

Now Bakcell customers are able to order new Bakcell SIM-cards or duplicates without a need for visiting any dealer shops or customer care offices during quarantine period. Ordered SIM cards are delivered by dealer representatives straight to their homes or workplaces. Note that the delivery service within Baku center and region centers is free of charge.

To benefit from this service, customers need to simply call to 555 (Bakcell contact center) or make an order through My Bakcell application.

This service is available on the territory of the following areas: Baku, Ganja, Sumgait, Gazakh, Aghstafa, Tovuz, Shamkir, Gedabek, Dashkasan, Barda, Yevlakh, Samukh, Goranboy, Agjebedi, Imishli, Shirvan, Sabirabad, Goychay, Shamakhi, Ismayilli, Aghsu, Shabran, Khachmaz, Guba, Siyazan, Gabala, Zagatala, Sheki, Gakh, Balakan, Mingechevir, Aghdash, Lankaran, Bilesuvar, Salyan and Nakhchivan.

Earlier, Bakcell implemented a wide range of important activities to support large-scale measures aimed at fighting the coronavirus in our country. Thus, the company allocated 1.5 million AZN for the Fund to Support Fight against Coronavirus and invested heavily to bring lung ventilation equipment, automatic fever screening tools, and more than 3000 express tests to identify the coronavirus to Azerbaijan. Moreover, Bakcell sent scratch cards to all doctors working in the quarantine centers and persons on quarantine in various centers as well, along with handwritten cards with words of support and appreciation. In addition to that, all customers of Bakcell network are seeing “stay at home” message on their phone screens and calls to the “1542” hotline became free of charge for all Bakcell subscribers.

Also, the Company has encouraged its customers to use “My Bakcell” application and 555 Contact Center instead of visiting Customer Care Centers without an urgent need.

The Company is working on other CSR initiatives to support sensitive groups of population.

