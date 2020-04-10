Subscribe to Nar without leaving your home!

Always shaping its services to meet the needs of users, Nar has started selling numbers in a new format to support customers in special quarantine regime. During the pandemic, customers can choose the number they want to buy on narsim.az and use the home delivery service. The delivery is made within 24 hours after the order is placed.

To benefit from the new service, customers need to indicate their residential address in the relevant section when ordering a number on narsim.az. After that, the designated dealer in the nearest area will contact the customer and make the delivery. It should be noted that this service can be used not only by residents of the capital, but also by citizens residing in other regions.

Another service recently launched by the mobile operator to support the fight against coronavirus is "Səyyar Nar" project which offers subscribers to benefit from all services provided in Nar service centers without leaving home. Applications are accepted through Call Center 777. The exact address, contact number and type of service needed should be indicated while requesting the service.

