Azerbaijan brings IT solutions up to global standards

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 27

By Sadraddin Agjayev – Trend:

Azerbaijan has managed, within a short period of time, to launch various electronic portals and websites for the free use of the citizens to disseminate information and data connected with COVID-19 pandemic, Expert and IT Consulting Auditor of Prima Management Consulting (PMC) Ilgar Aliyev told Trend.

According to him, a system of electronic permits was developed, which allowed the state to control the movement of citizens, as well as identify their needs.

“On the other hand, various online trainings were conducted in Azerbaijan in accordance with international standards; as we have seen, many countries, including America and Europe, also have switched to distance learning and remote work, and Azerbaijan was not an exception,” he said.

“As the development trends show, both the private and the public sectors have been elaborating digital projects and automating business processes. The state is supporting digitalization of private business,” noted the expert.

“We can say that in all IT sectors, work is underway to standardize and develop innovative projects and products as well as to optimize the provision of reliable and high-quality by the state online services to citizens, and technologies are being updated in this area," he added.

Aliyev also touched upon auditing the public sector, banks and retail trade industries.

“For example, an audit in the public sector covers such areas as the implementation and use of developed IT strategies; in other related industries work is underway to optimize business aims, the most effective and correct methods of business control and the potential risks. During such audit studies, verification and testing works are carried out," the expert said.

“First of all, irrespective of whether it is a public or a private sector, risks are assessed in fields of security, control, competence of employees and their capabilities. Our audit recommendations comply with international standards that are generally accepted both in Europe and America,” Aliyev stressed.

“In Azerbaijan, audit is conducted in line with world standards and in compliance with standards and legislation of the country," added the expert.