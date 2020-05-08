Azerbaijan to hold online event on startup projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8

By Sadraddin Agjayev - Trend:

The 'Startup Grind Ganja' event will be held online on May 11, 2020, Tariyel Aghazade, Program Manager for SUP.VC (intensive accelerator program), told Trend on May 8.

Startup Grind Ganja has become a traditional movement in which experts share their experience in the development of startup projects.

CEO of the Whelp startup project Seymur Rasulov will take part in the event. Rasulov, taking on a role of a speaker, will share with the participants his experience and advise on the issue of entry of Azerbaijani startups to the foreign market.

The event will be held online on the Facebook page of the startup project.