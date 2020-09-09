Indian company to set up digital innovation hub in western Germany

Indian information technology company Wipro plans to set up a digital innovation hub in Germany's Dusseldorf to serve as its flagship center in Europe, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The digital innovation hub will aim to galvanize the adoption of new skills and technologies by companies to innovate and reimagine their products and services, improve operational efficiencies, and drive customer and employee delight, thereby transforming their ability to compete and thrive in the market.

According to the European Commission, only one out of five companies across the EU are highly digitalized. In addition, around 60 percent of large industries and over 90 percent of small and medium-sized enterprises lag in digital innovation, the company said in filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange.

"Wipro has built significant expertise around such Digital Hubs/Pods globally. Germany is an attractive destination for world-class talent and innovation, which we're excited and committed to harnessing in collaboration with our clients," said Barath Narayanan, head of Continental Europe at Wipro.