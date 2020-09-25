Georgia hosts Cyber ​​Security Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.25

Georgia’s first Cyber ​​Security Forum is about to held in Georgian Tbilisi on Sept.25, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The forum is organized by the National Security Council and supported by the Government of Georgia.

Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia will open the forum.

As reported, the Cyber ​​Security Forum aims to identify the challenges that exist in the national cybersecurity environment and develop an appropriate plan to address problematic issues.

The forum will be given an annual character and it should serve as a platform for sharing ideas on the challenges and opportunities facing Georgia and the Black Sea region in cyberspace.

The event is attended by representatives of relevant Georgian agencies, diplomatic missions, and international institutions.

