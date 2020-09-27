Azerbaijani BestComp Group wins CISCO Corporation's tier-one partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 26

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s BestComp Group Company and CISCO Corporation entered into a direct cooperation agreement, Trend reports on Sept.26 citing the company.

Reportedly, under the agreement terms, the company received the status of a Tier 1 partner of the corporation, thus becoming the only company in Azerbaijan to have this level of partnership with CISCO.

"This very joyful event for us is a great success for the Azerbaijani company. In recent years, our company has made great strides in the design and implementation of solutions for data centers, information security, and telecommunications,” the company said. “We are one of the three companies with ‘CISCO Master Security Specialization’ status in the CIS," said the company’s Director General Farid Hasanov.

According to him, Bestcomp Group has announced the Azerbaijan Enterprise Partner of the Year at the CISCO Partner Summit held in 2019 in Las Vegas, US, attended by more than 4,000 representatives of various IT companies from around the world.

"I’d like to emphasize that our indicators of cooperation with CISCO have become even more impressive in 2020, thereby strengthening our leadership status in this area in the Azerbaijani market,” the director-general said. “BestComp Group employs a large number of talented specialists who have, including CCIE, CCNP, CCDA, CCNA, ASAAM certificates on CISCO security, PRINCE 2 certificate on project management, as well as more than 500 certificates from the world's leading IT companies.”

“It is thanks to our respected customers and highly qualified specialists that we succeeded in reaching such heights," Hasanov stressed.

Congratulating BestComp Group on the latest achievements, Sergey Kravchuk, CISCO Corporation Manager for Work with Partners in the CIS Countries, noted that the company implements many worthy and serious projects, and the status of ‘CISCO Master Security Specialization’ is a distinctive feature of the group on the market, proving its high-quality level in the field of information security solutions.

“This achievement is highly appreciated by CISCO Corporation,” he added.

BestComp Group is the leading IT company in Azerbaijan, actively operating in the international market. The new achievement confirms its exceptional qualifications and allows audit, design, implement and implement the most complex tasks in the field of data centers, telecommunication solutions, and cybersecurity, applying various CISCO technologies in the CIS countries and Asia.

