Azerbaijani state company becomes member of European postal association

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.19

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan's state postal operator Azerpost LLC under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies has become member to PostEurop (association of European public postal operators), Director General of the company Emin Afandiyev said.

Afandiyev made the remark at an online meeting dedicated to the country's admission to the organization, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan.

According to him, the company carries out direct international postal exchange with about 80 countries of the world.

"During its activity, Azerpost LLC has achieved a number of successes, including 9 times in a row it was awarded the Gold Certificate in the field of EMS," noted the director general.

He stressed that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has continued to responsibly fulfill its obligations in the international sphere in accordance with the requirements and recommendations of the Universal Postal Union.

In conclusion of the meeting, a closed voting was held among the association’s 53 member states of PostEurop on the issue of Azerbaijan's admission to the organization and as the voting results showed, Azerpost LLC was admitted to the membership of the organization.