Azerbaijani ministry to hold online event to support implementation of start-up ideas

ICT 8 December 2020 19:36 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

The third innovation week "Innoweek" will be held in Azerbaijan on December 14-19, 2020, Trend reports with reference to InnoWeek.

The project will be implemented on the initiative of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies jointly with the UN Development Program, the Innovation Agency, and Azercell Telecom.

The "Innoweek" innovation week is aimed at expanding the start-up movement and developing innovative thinking among Azerbaijani young people.

During the coronavirus pandemic, various local and international events within the Innoweek project will be held online. The main goal is to accelerate the process of forming an innovation ecosystem, increase the interest of young people in innovations, and support the implementation of start-up ideas.

