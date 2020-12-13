USAID promotes warehouse digitization of Turkmen logistics company

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) is supporting a private Turkmen logistics company, Shaylan Economic Society, to fully digitize all its warehouse and transportation management systems, a spokesperson for the US Embassy in Turkmenistan told Trend.

"IT logistics system will allow Shaylan Economic Society to fully digitize all its warehouse and transportation management systems. This will allow the company to offer streamlined logistics to foreign traders, with the goal of expanding online customer access," he added.

He noted that the Shaylan Economic Society hopes to increase annual revenue by more than 30 percent in the 2H2020 due to the new system. Once the roll-out of software is completed by mid-2021, Shaylan plans to launch a brand new "third-party logistics" service for the Turkmen market

The third-party logistics service (commonly referred to as "3PL") will enable other market players to hire Shaylan's 3PL service to handle their distribution, warehousing, and fulfillment services so that they can focus on their core business, the spokesperson pointed out.

"The new service will offer integrated operations of warehousing and transportation that can be customized and scaled to meet each customers' needs. More importantly, the launch of integrated supply chain management services can potentially increase export of Turkmen producers since successful international business is not only reliant on a superior product offering but also on effective, responsive supply chains which Shaylan will be better able to offer to nascent local exporters," concluded the spokesperson.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva