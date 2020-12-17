Pandemic introduces some IT solutions in Azerbaijan

ICT 17 December 2020 08:13 (UTC+04:00)
Pandemic introduces some IT solutions in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

A great increase in demand for online services and solutions is observed in the Azerbaijani domestic market in 2020, Chairman of the supervisory board of the Bestcomp Group Rauf Hasanov said.

Hasanov made the remark during the MAINTech Forum event within the Innovations and Technologies project, Trend reports on Dec. 16.

"More than one million pupils have been connected to online education in Azerbaijan this year," chairman said. "Our company has been involved in connecting of the education sector to the Microsoft Teams solution."

Besides the educational sector, Hasanov stressed that many entrepreneurs were forced to enter online markets and create their own platforms to continue their business and accept online payments.

"Among these entrepreneurs, there is a big number of those who successfully launched the platforms for such a business and continue to develop in this sphere," chairman added.

"ASAN service has developed a number of applications and solutions in connection with the pandemic," Azer Bayramov, employee of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the president of Azerbaijan (ASAN service), said.

The main solutions of the ASAN service are the online provision of the population with public services, as well as an innovative solution for obtaining SMS permits, which aroused interest in foreign countries.

"From the point of view of an innovative sphere, we have developed and have seen a number of solutions that we never even thought about," Bayramov said. "Many companies that have adapted to the modern requirements have been greatly developed and were able to enter the domestic and foreign markets."

Bayramov stressed that besides rendering the services to the population, the ASAN service also renders all the necessary state services to the entrepreneurs of the country online.

"Big IT companies and developers in the coming years will establish cooperation with startups and their projects," Mammad Karimov, director of the INNOLAND innovation center, said.

"As opposed to the big companies, startuppers are the fastest in developing solutions, they work around the clock, do not require special permits for their activity, which can lead to the cooperation of big companies with them," Karimov said.

"A huge number of start-up solutions have been developed since the beginning of this year," Karimov said. "Big IT companies in the future will focus on cooperation with startups to conduct joint development of projects and business."

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Pashinyan convenes emergency meeting of Security Council of Armenia
Pashinyan convenes emergency meeting of Security Council of Armenia
Protesters in Yerevan block road leading to airport - they demand resignation of PM
Protesters in Yerevan block road leading to airport - they demand resignation of PM
Macron’s position shows his political inexperience - President Erdogan
Macron’s position shows his political inexperience - President Erdogan
Loading Bars
Latest
Bitcoin price exceeds $22,000 World 08:37
Iran’s East Oil & Gas Production Company discloses extraction data Oil&Gas 08:14
Pandemic introduces some IT solutions in Azerbaijan ICT 08:13
New petrochemical facilities to be launched in Iran Oil&Gas 08:12
Volume of fish exported from Iran to Azerbaijan declared Business 08:08
Georgian Parliament to adopt a 14-point draft foreign policy resolution Georgia 07:45
Turkey plans to vaccinate 1.5 million against coronavirus daily Turkey 07:26
Azerbaijan discloses renewable energy indicators Oil&Gas 07:01
S. Korea reports 1,014 more COVID-19 cases, 46,453 in total Other News 06:36
Number of coronavirus cases in Brazil exceeds 7 mln Other News 06:00
Azerbaijan records year-on-year rise in volume of money transfers abroad Finance 05:01
WHO reports over 585,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 World 03:43
Texas, nine U.S. states accuse Google of working with Facebook to break antitrust law US 02:42
Uzbekistan’s 11M2020 import of bananas up Uzbekistan 01:55
Russia considers allowing some Azerbaijani companies to export tomatoes Business 01:54
Turkey registers 29,718 new COVID-19 infections as daily recoveries outnumber cases Turkey 01:23
China's spacecraft brings home moon samples World 00:35
Kazakhstan boosts petroleum gas exports to Croatia despite COVID-19 Oil&Gas 00:06
UK records another 25,161 coronavirus cases, 612 deaths Europe 16 December 23:46
Slovenia's COVID-19 cases cross 100,000 mark Europe 16 December 22:44
UAE, Israel sign mutual agreement on securities Arab World 16 December 22:01
Turkey launching monitoring centers for COVID-19 patients Turkey 16 December 21:45
AzInTelecom company opens tender to buy management services Tenders 16 December 21:22
Value of Iran’s capital market revealed Finance 16 December 21:21
Export rates of Georgian products growing at record high speed Business 16 December 21:20
Meeting of 'Turkmenistan-USA' Business Concil takes place Turkmenistan 16 December 20:49
Azerbaijan to restore hydroelectric power plants in Nagorno-Karabakh region Oil&Gas 16 December 20:44
More Turkish sappers arrive in Azerbaijan to clear liberated territories (PHOTO) Politics 16 December 20:16
Azerbaijan observes surplus in transport operations of balance of services Finance 16 December 19:03
Azerbaijan inspects over 3,000 facilities in Tartar district, following Armenian aggression Politics 16 December 18:51
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on December 19 Oil&Gas 16 December 18:46
Process of prisoner exchange between Azerbaijan and Armenia continues - Russian FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16 December 18:22
Balance deficit of services in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector drops Finance 16 December 18:00
Azerbaijan observes surplus in non-oil sector in balance of primary income Finance 16 December 17:58
GIZ’s portfolio in Turkmenistan revealed Business 16 December 17:58
Iran's Supreme Leader orders review of FATF related bills Politics 16 December 17:58
Repatriation of capital in Azerbaijan increases Finance 16 December 17:57
Uzbekistan reveals number of enterprises created with foreign investment for 11M2020 Business 16 December 17:57
Volume of cross-border transfers received in Uzbekistan down in 11M2020 Business 16 December 17:56
Electricity production at thermal power plants increases in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 16 December 17:53
Iran says it will return to nuclear deal, if P5+1 complies with its commitments Politics 16 December 17:52
Facilities to be put into operation in Shahid Rajaee port of Iran Business 16 December 17:28
Iran declares details of exports from Chaharmahal & Bakhtiari Province Business 16 December 17:27
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising Finance 16 December 17:26
Kazakhstan decreases petroleum gas exports to Hungary year-on-year Oil&Gas 16 December 17:25
Azerbaijan ups volume of cargo transshipment through local seaports Transport 16 December 17:19
Cotton yield in Azerbaijan increases Business 16 December 17:18
Iran talks data on road construction in last 7 years Business 16 December 17:17
First freight train exporting goods from Turkey via Azerbaijan arrives at Kazakhstan-China border Transport 16 December 17:17
Iran's Aviation Organization announces readiness to import Pfizer vaccine Society 16 December 17:12
Uzbekistan's tax policy to improve efficient use of natural resources Uzbekistan 16 December 17:05
Uzbekistan, Japan discuss construction of hotel complex in Tashkent Construction 16 December 17:04
Shusha city soon to be provided with continuous electricity - Azerishig OJSC (VIDEO) Economy 16 December 16:57
Azerbaijan unveils goods transport volumes through its section of TRACECA Transport 16 December 16:47
Azerbaijan boosts gas exports via Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline Oil&Gas 16 December 16:41
Azerbaijan records decrease in electricity generation volume Oil&Gas 16 December 16:41
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture issues statement on war crimes committed by Armenia Politics 16 December 16:41
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for December 16 Society 16 December 16:38
AmCham Azerbaijan pledges support to Government of Azerbaijan Society 16 December 16:34
Azerbaijani bank talks programs in support of SMEs during COVID-19 Finance 16 December 16:29
Iran, India, expect to form Chabahar transit line to Central Asia Transport 16 December 16:15
Azerbaijan names value of oil, petroleum products exported to Ukraine Oil&Gas 16 December 16:12
OSCE MG virtually ceases to exist - Russian analyst Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16 December 16:07
Azerbaijan approves rules for keeping records of mandatory health insurance funds Society 16 December 16:03
Azerbaijan unveils oil, petroleum products export volumes to Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 16 December 16:02
Russia allows import of tomatoes from Azerbaijan’s Agroterm company Economy 16 December 15:57
German GIZ reveals details of Memorandum of Understanding signed with Turkmenistan Business 16 December 15:56
Uzbek entrepreneurs assess state of business climate in country as good Business 16 December 15:55
UK has given nearly 140,000 people COVID shots Europe 16 December 15:50
CEO of European Azerbaijan School visits families suffered most during Second Karabakh war (PHOTO) Society 16 December 15:49
Airport in Uzbekistan to buy fuel pump via tender Tenders 16 December 15:42
Kazakhstan's poultry meat producer increasing output to reduce country's import-dependence Business 16 December 15:40
Azerbaijan's Interior Ministry talks strengthening security measures in liberated Fuzuli (PHOTO) Politics 16 December 15:36
Internet speed in Azerbaijan decreased in November ICT 16 December 15:24
Volume of oil transportation by Azerbaijan through BTC pipeline down Oil&Gas 16 December 15:22
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan up Finance 16 December 15:22
Azerbaijan reveals 11M2020 commercial gas production volume Oil&Gas 16 December 15:22
Kazakhstan taking measures to reduce risks in consumer lending segment Finance 16 December 15:17
Bank Respublika started cooperation with Bank of New York Mellon Society 16 December 15:17
Number of countries to which Georgia re-exports vehicles growing Business 16 December 15:16
Demand for notes of Azerbaijan's Central Bank exceeds supply multifold Finance 16 December 15:15
European Investment Bank aims to support Georgian SMEs Finance 16 December 15:06
CNPC intends to expand cooperation with Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas Oil&Gas 16 December 15:05
Uzbekistan’s import of wheat slightly up for 9M2020 Uzbekistan 16 December 15:03
Azerbaijan unveils import volume of Russian RON-95 Premium gasoline Oil&Gas 16 December 14:59
Uzbekistan's gold and foreign exchange reserves down for fourth month in row Finance 16 December 14:47
Iran expands raw steel production Business 16 December 14:40
Turkey's activity on Turkmenistan’s exchange in November Business 16 December 14:35
Azerbaijan confirms 4,077 new COVID-19 cases, 3,854 recoveries Society 16 December 14:33
Georgia sees increase in average monthly nominal earnings Business 16 December 14:32
Frutilia - first Georgian company to export peaches and nectarines to European Market Business 16 December 14:28
Current account deficit expected to deteriorate in Georgia Finance 16 December 14:20
Azerbaijan starts assessment of infrastructure in liberated Shusha city Society 16 December 14:20
Azerbaijan to raise fines for quarantine regime violators Society 16 December 14:18
GM ships first batch of Chevrolet Tracker to Uzbekistan Transport 16 December 14:15
Azerbaijan’s appoints permanent representative to UNESCO Politics 16 December 14:06
Extraction from Iran's Darkhovin oil field to be boosted Oil&Gas 16 December 14:00
Ombudsman meets with prisoners of war, hostages returned to Azerbaijan (PHOTOS) Politics 16 December 13:52
Exports from Iran's Markazi Province down Business 16 December 13:41
Azerbaijan unveils 10M2020 exports of oil and petrochemicals to Belarus Oil&Gas 16 December 13:40
All news