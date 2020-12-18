Liberation of Azerbaijani territories contributes to development of regional cooperation (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 11:46

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.18

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The international online conference World Net Summit was held jointly by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, UNDP, and FA International Trade Events, the ministry told Trend on Dec.18.

Welcoming the online event’s participants, the ministry’s head Ramin Guluzade noted that the liberation of the occupied territories of Azerbaijan (from Armenian Armed Forces as a result of 44-day war from Sept.27 through early Nov. 2020) has created new opportunities for their development and will contribute to the development of regional cooperation in the field of innovations.

Guluzade stressed that modern technologies play an important role in solving the problem of the spread of the pandemic - one of the main problems of today and that digital technologies prevent the deterioration of its economic and social consequences.

"During (COVID-19) pandemic, the need to use these technologies is growing rapidly, and we must be prepared for the changes brought by them. Our country has adopted a reliable strategy to combat the pandemic and minimize its impact," he said. "We have provided high quality and sustainable services with extensive information technology applications. Digital development and innovation in Azerbaijan is a priority on the government's political agenda."

Besides, as he stressed, the country is expanding the use of smart city solutions. This activity is one of the ‘open government’ initiatives and is reflected in the National Action Plan for the Promotion of ‘Open Government’ 2020-2022.

"Digital technologies will play an important role in restoring a more reliable, coordinated, and sustainable world in the post-pandemic period. For this, governments need to work on new strategies and long-term programs and actively collaborate," he concluded.

In turn, the technical director of Baykar Makina and the creator of the unmanned aerial vehicle Bayraktar TB2 Seljuk Bayraktar once again congratulated Azerbaijan on the liberation of its territories. He stressed that drones play an important role in the development of a startup ecosystem in the national military-industrial sphere.

At the conference, which is being held online in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, reports were presented on innovative strategies in the post-pandemic period, the steps that investors need to take, the problems faced by fintech companies during this period, and other topics. Heads of the region's innovation centers discussed the current situation in connection with the startup ecosystem.

Within the framework of the World Net Summit, such international online panels will be organized as Monex Summit Caspian, Global Influencer Day, Government Address, AutoTech Conf, StartUp Academy, Venture Summit, Corporate Innovation Forum, covering topics of the Internet, finance, banking, technology, transport, investment, business, insurance, innovation, and other related areas.

World Net Summit is an important platform that brings together representatives of international organizations, government agencies, public organizations, micro, small and medium-sized entrepreneurs, investors, experts, and start-ups.

The event was attended by representatives of government bodies, the private sector, international organizations, high-ranking government officials of foreign countries, ministers, representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan country, as well as the technical director of Baykar Makina Seljuk Bayraktar and other experts.

