Baykar Makina talks national breakthrough of Turkey's defense industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

If Turkey independently developed only 20 percent of national defense technologies 15 years ago, now this figure stands at 70 percent, technical director of Baykar Makina company Selcuk Bayraktar said during the World Net Summit online event, Trend reports.

“The technologies developed by domestic engineers have achieved great success and are currently being exported to other countries,” he said.

Bayraktar said Turkey should continue this activity at high pace and focus on the technological trends of the future, prepare for the race of tomorrow, rather than focus on today's technologies.

Bayraktar presented the video footage of 'Bayraktar' unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

He also stressed that the Bayraktars of the next generation will be fully automated with the possibility of automatic takeoff and landing of UAVs without any human factor.

“The flight time will be 4-5 hours, the carrying capacity is about one ton,” technical director said. “The UAVs will have turbocharged engines.”

The first test flight of the new generation of Bayraktar UAV is scheduled for 2023.

