Azerbaijani AzInTelecom launches new IT infrastructure monitoring service

AzInTelecom LLC, operating under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, provides broad ‘cloud’ services to representatives of the public and private sectors under AZCLOUD brand, the ministry told Trend.

AZCLOUD's ‘value-added services’ were launched as part of the ‘placement’ service.

“With the help of the ‘value-added services’, customers are given the opportunity to remotely manage, store, receive notification on network management. Taking advantage of the ‘value-added services’ opportunities, it is possible to keep the IT infrastructure of constant operability by saving time and human resources,” the statement noted.

Moreover, AzInTelecom's service control center supports remote, flexible and reliable management of servers and equipment, fulfilling customer requests 24/7.

“Additional services provided by AZCLOUD have advantages such as support, security and reliability. If there is any problem with the customer's inventory, the technical team ensures uninterrupted service and informs customer about any operation. The service level of recently launched ‘value-added services’ is 99.982 percent with a break of only 1.6 hours a year,” the ministry said.

Thanks to the ‘accommodation’ service provided by AZCLOUD, the clients' equipment has access to permanent cooling systems, security and communication channels. With this service, customers' infrastructure is maintained at a high level in a stable environment. Servers located in the AzInTelecom data center are under constant monitoring.

Under the ‘AZCLOUD’ brand, AzInTelecom LLC provides organizations in the field of information technology, finance, media, food, tourism, education, oil and gas, transport, housing and communal services and other areas with cloud infrastructure, accommodation, AZCLOUD Drive, and archiving services, backup, Microsoft services, video conferencing and virtual IP telephony.

