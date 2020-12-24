Azerbaijan's web provider switching to prepayment-based service

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec.24

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

Demand for internet services has significantly grown in Azerbaijan due to the introduction of a COVID-19-related quarantine regime in Azerbaijan and the transition of the schools and universities to distance learning, as well as distance work, a source in the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies told Trend.

According to the source, a need to ensure sustainable and alternative infrastructure in the country at a higher level has become obvious.

Due to the growing demand of the users for internet services, the ministry is carrying out comprehensive work to improve the quality of service for internet infrastructure throughout Azerbaijan, said the ministry.

"AzDataCom provider, which is the operator of the Data Processing Center under the ministry, renders broadband (ADSL) internet services in all cities and regional centers of the country," the source said. “Besides, the provider will switch to a prepayment service system from January 1, 2021. Starting from the first days of the upcoming year, internet fees will be paid on a daily basis. Thus, the last date of the month before the new one will be considered the last day of payment for the operator's services.”

AzDataCom subscribers can pay a monthly subscription fee through the online payment systems of Azerbaijan, in the branches of Azerpost LLC, as well as through POS terminals, the source added.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @agdzhaev