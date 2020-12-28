Azerbaijani TV channels to start broadcasting in Karabakh soon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, the Radio-TV and Satellite Communications Production Union (PU) will restore television and radio broadcasting in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports citing the PU.

For the soonest full restoration of TV and radio broadcasting, work is underway in the village of Hadrut of the Khojavend districts and in Shusha city.

The technical buildings of the TV and radio broadcasting stations that existed in Shusha and in Khojavend’s Hadrut village were completely destroyed by the Armenians, and the equipment located there was dismantled and taken out or rendered unusable.

In accordance with a plan of measures prepared by employees of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, preparatory work is underway for the soonest restoration of television and radio broadcasting in the liberated districts.

“So, first of all, existing internal capacities and resources will be used to restore the work of the Shusha and the Hadrut TV and radio broadcasting stations. Technical preparatory work has been completed, and once the power supply is fully secured, broadcasting through these stations will begin,” said the PU.

All TV channels of the country and one foreign channel, which will be broadcast through these stations, as well as radio broadcasting, will cover Khojavend, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Zangilan districts and the cities of Shusha, Khankendi, Gubadly, Khojaly, Asgaran, Aghdam, as well as adjacent settlements.