ICT 19 January 2021 18:02 (UTC+04:00)
French media reported second Karabakh War only from Armenia's viewpoint - famous photojournalist (PHOTO)
Armenia's revanchist statements against Azerbaijan threaten primarily its people - Ukrainian expert
President Aliyev receives Secretary-General of Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States in video format (PHOTO)
Latest
Azerbaijan’s Baku executive power opens tender to buy spare parts for trucks Tenders 18:27
Georgia to approve national vaccination plan Georgia 18:22
MasterCard company seeks to facilitate use of modern payment technologies in Georgia ICT 18:02
Uzbekistan’s fuel export to Tajikistan increases in 2020 Oil&Gas 18:01
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds in Iran Finance 17:58
Azerbaijan develops program for recycling old cars Society 17:50
TOP-5 trade partners of Azerbaijan in 2020 Business 17:49
Azerbaijani ministry highlights work to expand countrywide Internet traffic ICT 17:48
Economy Ministry talks main reasons for surge in Georgian Railway's expenditures Transport 17:43
State share of Uzbekistan’s enterprise on production of asphalt concrete mixtures sold via electronic auction Uzbekistan 17:42
Kazakhstan multifold decreases export of petroleum oils to Italy amid COVID-19 Oil&Gas 17:41
Meeting with German experts held in Ministry of Healthcare and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan Business 17:41
International Bank of Azerbaijan unveils 2020 total liabilities Finance 17:41
Azerbaijan presents innovative solution in field of entrepreneurship ICT 17:33
Israeli pensioners party after COVID-19 booster shots Israel 17:28
Turkmenistan’s expanded clay plant names production volume for 2020 Business 17:25
Azerbaijani ministry discusses damage to Kalbajar's flora caused by Armenia (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 17:22
Azerbaijan talks COVID-19 vaccination document for traveling abroad Society 17:21
Istanbul International Airport declared to be busiest airport in 2020 Transport 17:20
New solar panel station launched in Iran's Yazd Province Oil&Gas 17:13
IEA forecasts Azerbaijan’s 2021 oil output Oil&Gas 17:11
HSBC to axe 82 branches in UK, cut services in others Europe 17:05
Iran progresses with gas production, distribution Oil&Gas 17:03
French media reported second Karabakh War only from Armenia's viewpoint - famous photojournalist (PHOTO) Politics 17:01
Iran's budget plan aims to solve problems of low-income households Business 16:58
Kazakhstan's 2020 coal extraction volume exceeds plan Business 16:57
Netherlands slightly increase petroleum oil exports volume from Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 16:57
Uzbekistan’s coal production significantly increases in 2020 Oil&Gas 16:56
Gold price down in Azerbaijan Finance 16:55
Armenia's revanchist statements against Azerbaijan threaten primarily its people - Ukrainian expert Politics 16:54
Azerbaijan discloses timeframe for commissioning Victory Road to Shusha city (PHOTO) Society 16:14
Georgia reveals revenues from tourism in 2020 Finance 16:13
Uzbekistan considers measures for expanding industrial products export Uzbekistan 16:13
Georgian Adjara boosts tangerine exports as subsidy program continues Business 16:12
IEA talks Kazakhstan's OPEC+ deal compliance says oil production remains unchanged Oil&Gas 16:12
Azerbaijan confirms 949 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 15:51
Azerbaijan's contribution allows reducing greenhouse gas emissions - minister Oil&Gas 15:49
Azerbaijan ranks with top CIS countries having least public, foreign debts in 2020 Finance 15:46
Share of Chinese goods in Azerbaijan's total imports grows markedly Business 15:45
Azerbaijan bans import of plastic bags, disposable tableware Economy 15:43
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for January 19 Society 15:43
Uzbekistan's MFA talks co-op plans with Turkmenistan for 2021 Business 15:41
Trade remains main target of Georgian commercial banks for financing Finance 15:25
Kazakhstan expands list of activities for several special economic zones Kazakhstan 15:24
Azerbaijani transport agency's chief sums up activities in 2020 Economy 15:23
Director of Azerbaijani IT company talks partnership with Slack company ICT 15:22
Baku Higher Oil School to host webinar on ‘Natural Resources of Karabakh’ Society 15:01
IEA assesses Azerbaijan’s compliance with OPEC+ deal Oil&Gas 14:55
Azerbaijan ready for co-operation with Iranian companies Business 14:53
Azerbaijan expanding railway co-op with Iran Transport 14:53
New copper and gold field discovered in Azerbaijan Business 14:53
Almost 90% see market bubbles in Deutsche Bank investor survey Europe 14:49
Uzbek MFA names latest data of trade turnover with Turkmenistan Business 14:48
Boeing 737 MAX to get EU flight clearance next week Europe 14:47
President Aliyev receives Secretary-General of Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States in video format (PHOTO) Politics 14:40
How much Azerbaijan's population spend on automobile fuel in 2020? Economy 14:40
Kazakhstan reports annual increase in production of gold, zinc ore Business 14:39
Uzbek-Korean JV extends tender for purchase of hydraulic ejector Tenders 14:28
Azerbaijani president expresses condolences to Indonesian counterpart Politics 14:27
Turkmen company starts export of environmentally friendly building materials Business 14:26
Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender to buy fuel Tenders 14:26
Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry unveils volume of sold products in industrial parks Business 14:26
Iran's trade turnover with India shrinks Business 14:25
Charter, structure of Azerbaijan's Karabakh Revival Fund approved - decree Politics 14:21
Azerbaijani company talks restoration of water supply sources to Shusha (Exclusive) Society 14:20
Chaos as snow hits Japanese highway, 134 cars in crashes Other News 14:19
UK health secretary Hancock says self-isolating until Sunday Europe 14:15
Uzbekistan’s Central Bank reveals balance payments deficit for 2020 Finance 14:08
SOCAR unveils Azerbaijan's 2020 crude oil production Oil&Gas 14:07
SOCAR talks last year's crude oil exports abroad Oil&Gas 14:06
Azerbaijan names future activity directions of Karabakh Revival Fund Politics 14:05
Iran declares foreign investments made in Arvand Free Trade Zone Finance 14:03
Azerbaijani Central Bank unveils amount of foreign currency sold to local banks Finance 14:02
Uzbekistan plans to increase popularity of contactless payments Finance 14:01
Value added in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector declines Economy 13:41
Azerbaijani currency rates for Jan. 19 Finance 13:40
Uzbekistan, India talk resuming of flights Transport 13:37
Azerbaijan shows footage from Shekerjik village of Fuzuli district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 13:35
Turkey ratifies free trade agreement with Azerbaijan Economy 13:35
Iran, Azerbaijan sign MoU to develop economic co-op Business 13:33
Bitcoin overtakes "long tech" as most crowded trade Finance 13:28
JP Morgan expects Azerbaijan to increase crude output in 2022 Oil&Gas 13:24
British hospitals use blockchain to track COVID-19 vaccines Europe 13:18
Laying of pipeline from Iran's Jask oil terminal launched Oil&Gas 13:18
Construction department of Turkmenistan's Mary region opens tender Tenders 13:15
Iran's Bandar Imam Petrochemical Company implementing its production plan Oil&Gas 13:11
JP Morgan’s estimates on Azerbaijan’s 2021 crude oil output Oil&Gas 13:07
Kazakhstan's only lowcoster resumes flights operation on several routes Transport 12:59
Georgia reports 1,550 new coronavirus cases for Jan.19 Georgia 12:59
Azerbaijan ups gas production in 2020 Oil&Gas 12:58
Azerbaijan and Iran signed cooperation memorandum on railway sector Transport 12:58
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Lithuania despite COVID-19 Business 12:58
China's Geely to work on smart car technologies with Tencent Other News 12:33
Uzbekneftegaz carries out repair work of gas pumping units at compressor station Oil&Gas 12:27
Uzbekistan announces tender for greenhouses construction Tenders 12:26
Nizami Ganjavi int'l center developed as recognizable global platform, contributing to promotion of Nizami Ganjavi's name - Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Politics 12:25
Iran, Turkey sign documents to increase potential of railway transport Transport 12:24
Enguri HPP rehabilitation project remains vital for Georgian energy security - Economy Minister Oil&Gas 11:58
Kazakhstan sees annual decrease in cargo transportation volume amid COVID-19 Business 11:57
Municipal administration of Turkmenistan's Balkan region extends tender for reagents purchase Tenders 11:57
