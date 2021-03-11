New platform TV+ presented in Kazakhstan
JSC Kazakhtelecom held an unveiling ceremony of its television platform TV+ in the Kazakh capital, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
Attending the unveiling ceremony of the platform were CEO of JSC Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund Akhmetzhan Yessimov, Minister of Information and Social Development Aida Balayeva and Chairman of JSC Kazakhtelecom Kuanyshbek Yesekeyev.
Within the framework of the TV+ the television content will be delivered over Internet Protocol networks. The platform users will have a lot of exciting options, such as catch-up TV, start-over TV and video on demand.
