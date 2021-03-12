Setting of new 4G stations increases number of Nar users in Azerbaijani regions (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.12

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Nar mobile operator company continued to improve its network infrastructure in 2020, the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gunnar Pahnke said at a press conference on the results of last year, Trend reports on Mar.12.

According to Pahnke, in total, over 150 new base stations were installed during the year. Thus, the number of 4G stations increased to 2,700, and 3G base stations - to 2,800.

"Currently, about 84 percent of all Internet on the network is provided through base stations with LTE-A technology," said Pahnke.

He stressed that due to the setting of the new base stations in the country, the number of 4G users has grown by 33 percent.

"A significant growth in this indicator (52 percent) accounted for the share of users in the regions," added the CEO.

‘Azerfon’ LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan.

Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 8700 base stations, Nar provides more than 2.3 million subscribers with the highest quality services.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @agdzhaev