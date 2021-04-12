Nar’s renovates its service centers in Baku and regions (PHOTO)

With an eye toward meeting the needs of customers, Nar continues to modernize its sales and service centers. Thus, the mobile operator opened 22 Nar service centers near the Fountain Square, Elmlar Academy, Sahil, Ahmadli metro stations, as well as Lankaran, Sheki and Guba in a completely new concept in order to provide a great customer experience.

Nar presents more effective and modern ways of getting information and services for its customers via digital panels installed in the centers. The stores offer a variety of services, including the number purchase and operations. In addition, the renovated Nar stores put up mobile phones, devices and various accessories for sale in cash or on credit.

According to Gunnar Pahnke, CEO of ‘Azerfon’, Nar aims to upgrade all sales and service centers in Baku and the regions as part of the company's customer-oriented strategy: ‘We have completed one of the most important stages of the project to upgrade our retail channels and put 22 Nar service centers in the capital and regions at our customers' service in a completely new concept. Now sales and services are provided in a single space. Highlighting customer intimacy, we ensured that customers receive information and services in the most convenient style. The renovated stores serve further to strengthen the Nar brand's customer-centric approach and improve the customer journey at the Nar store’.

For more information about the address of the nearest sale and service center to your location, please visit nar.az/map website.

