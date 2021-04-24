Georgia joins Eurodesk network

Georgia joined the European Union network, Eurodesk. According to the Tbilisi City Hall, thirty-two participant countries of the Association’s General Assembly held on April 22 unanimously voted for Georgia’s becoming the 36th member of the network, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Eurodesk is an international non-profit association created in 1990. It is a European network of European and national information centres for young people and those involved. It offers youth information and international learning opportunities and is an organisation supported by the Erasmus+ programme.

Membership of the network means facilitated accessibility to European education, training, internship and scholarship programs and employment opportunities for the Georgian students.

Eurodesk has offices in 35 countries and a network of more than 1.000 multipliers. In those centres/offices, the Eurodesk multipliers carry out Eurodesk’s mission to raise awareness among young people on learning mobility opportunities and encourage them to become active citizens.

Gogi Chikovani, Head of the Education and Youth Affairs Department of the Municipal Service of Culture, Education, Sports and Youth Affairs, has been elected as Eurodesk Georgia national office.