GPON-based technology being introduced in villages of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

ICT 17 May 2021 14:40 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Aztelekom LLC, operating under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, is building a network based on Gigabyte Passive Optical Network (GPON) technology in the villages of Azerbaijan within projects to expand the coverage area of ​​communication services and improve their quality, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to the ministry, the telecommunications infrastructure is being modernized, optical lines are being laid, and GPON technology is being introduced in the village of Gadashoba in the Khachmaz district and in the villages of Shaftakhal, Ashagi Seyidler, and Mehdiler of the Zardab district.

“To create a network, the construction of a fiber-optic line with a length of more than 10 kilometers in Gadashoba village and more than 3,000 kilometers in the specified settlements of the Zardab district has already been completed,” the ministry said.

"As a result of the implementation of the project, more than 1,000 families in Gadashoba village and 500 families in the villages of Zardab district will have access to modern telecommunication services. In addition, the introduction of this technology will expand the range of services provided, and the technical capabilities of the network are planned taking points and an increase in the number of new subscribers. Similar work is planned to be carried out in other districts of Azerbaijan," the message said.

The ICT sector is one of the leading and dynamically developing spheres of the Azerbaijani economy.

---

