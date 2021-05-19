Azerbaijan expanding co-op with Russia on 'cloud' technologies - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Azerbaijan is expanding cooperation with Russia on 'cloud' technologies, Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

During the meeting between Rashad Nabiyev with Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media of Russia Maksut Shadayev, the possibilities of cooperation between the two countries on ‘cloud’ technologies, the creation of infrastructure for the introduction of the ‘open key’ of an electronic signature, were discussed.

The parties agreed to strengthen cooperation to improve the national legislation of the countries in these areas, including training.

The meeting of the ministers took place in Moscow.

