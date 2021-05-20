Azerbaijan, UK sign memorandum of understanding on digital government

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

A protocol of intent in the field of digital government was signed between the E-Gov Development Center of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan and UK’s Government Digital Service, Trend reports.

A protocol was also signed following the fourth meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.