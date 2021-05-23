Internet to be free of charge in Iran – Minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The internet will be free of charge for all citizens in Iran for a month, Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

The minister said that internet packages will be free of charge for the organization of election campaigns in Iran in connection with the president elections in Iran.

Azari Jahromi added that in this regard, the National Committee to Combat Coronavirus in Iran has approved the necessary decision and will cooperate with the Plan and Budget Organization of Iran.

Reportedly, the Guardian Council of Iran will announce the names of presidential candidates in Iran on May 26. In total, 592 people, including 40 women, have registered for the 13th presidential election in Iran.

It should be noted that Iran's presidential and municipal elections will be held on June 18, 2021. There are 31 provinces and 450 counties in Iran.