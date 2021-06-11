Georgia approves law on Information Security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11

The Parliament of Georgia in the third reading approved the law "On Information Security", Trend reports referring to Georgian media.

This is a legislative initiative that was presented to parliament back in 2019. Consideration of the bill in all three readings took place in the parliament of the previous convocation and stopped at the voting in the third reading.

At the plenary session, the project was supported by 77 votes, two against.

Before the vote, the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Kakha Kuchava said that about ten days ago a meeting with experts was held in connection with the draft law. The embassies were also represented at the meeting, with the help of which the project was developed.

Before the vote, the date of entry into force of the law was adjusted and it is December 30, 2021.

According to the bill, it is supposed to categorize the subjects of critical information systems. In particular, the subjects of critical information systems are divided into 3 categories. The project also involves the definition of the powers of the Operational and Technical Agency in the process of establishing information security and ensuring cybersecurity.

In addition, the project provides for the introduction of administrative sanctions for violation of the requirements envisaged by legislation on information security.

