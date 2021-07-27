Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss co-op in field of space

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27

Azerbaijan and Serbia discussed cooperation in the field of space, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan Sahil Babayev said, Trend reports on July 27.

"We discussed cooperation in the field of space and the use of Azerbaijani satellites by the Serbian side," Babayev said.

While speaking about other spheres of bilateral cooperation, the minister stressed that the possibilities of exporting a wide range of goods from Azerbaijan to Serbia are expanding in the field of agriculture.

“The two countries are also expanding cooperation in the field of energy projects and the oil sector,” the minister said.

"Serbia is interested in purchasing Azerbaijani gas and participating in Azerbaijan's energy projects," Babayev added.

A delegation led by Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

