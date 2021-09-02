CBA expanding international cooperation on information, cyber security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is expanding international cooperation in the field of information and cyber security, the CBA told Trend.

According to the bank, work continues studying international experience in the field of information and cyber security, as well as the application of solutions based on technologies of other central banks in the banking sector of Azerbaijan.

"Within the framework of international cooperation, the CBA has established contacts with the central banks of Turkey, Russia, Singapore, Poland, Germany, UK and several other developed countries. Besides, we cooperate with international organizations specializing in cyber-security. Work on expanding the contacts will be continued," the bank said.

In order to ensure information security in Azerbaijan, the ‘Procedure for managing information security in banks’ has been developed. The document establishing the minimum requirements in the field of information security in the country's banks, taking into account the requirements of ISO/ IEC 2700X standards of the International Organization for Standardization, was approved by the decision of the Board of the Central Bank and included into the State Register of Legal Acts of Azerbaijan.

