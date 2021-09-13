Nar supports ADAMUN Youth Forum (PHOTO)

Paying special attention to youth development in the country, Nar provided support to the Youth Forum organized by ADA Model UN Club (ADAMUN). The forum is aimed to bring together field expects to discuss and analyze the challenges faced by young generation, as well as to ensure active engagement of the youth in making proposals to tackle them.

Over the 3-day forum, young participants were divided into teams, conducted research and discussion on various project ideas, prepared project proposals and made presentations. The 3 projects and teams with the highest results were awarded at the end of the presentation session.

Notably, ADA Model UN Club (ADAMUN) contributed to the development of thousands of young people since its establishment in 2012.

