Nar presented gifts to university applicants with the highest scores (PHOTO)

This year Nar, following its tradition, has presented gifts to the applicants with the highest scores in the university entrance exams. Thus, Abil Shafiyev (697.1 points), Aykhan Kazimov (695.5 points) and Kamil Efendiyev (692.5 points), who demonstrated the highest results, received modern smartphones, Nar numbers and gift cards from the mobile operator.

‘Azerfon’ CEO Gunnar Pahnke met with the successful fellows of the year and wished them success in their future careers: ‘I would like to congratulate you on entering the top three among tens of thousands of young applicants in the entrance exams. This great achievement is a result of your hard work and knowledge. I believe that by further improving your knowledge and skills, you will become professionals in your field and achieve even greater success. I am sure that young people like you will do a lot for the development of society and the progress of the country’, Mr. Pahnke noted.

It is worth marking that development of education, enlightenment and promotion of reading among the youth is one of the main priorities of Nar's CSR strategy. Please go to nar.az for detailed information about the projects implemented by the mobile operator.

‘Azerfon’ LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 8780 base stations, covering 91% of the country’s territory, Nar provides more than 2.3 million subscribers with the highest quality services. According to mobile network benchmarking tests, held in the year 2017, Nar network demonstrated the highest results in the country, in terms of provision of mobile voice services. Testing was conducted by an independent international “P3 Communications” company, and methodology was based on customer experience in using various services.