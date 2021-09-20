Bakcell has joined a large-scale environmental campaign (PHOTO)

Bakcell has again joined a large-scale environmental campaign, which was held at the beaches of Baku under the motto of “Protect the Caspian Sea!” within the frames of the International Coastal Cleanup Day. The main purpose of the initiative is to improve the environmental state of the country, educate the population and promote the responsible attitude towards the environment.

Bakcell, Pasha Bank, Carlsberg Azerbaijan and AzEcol were the main partners of this campaign, organized jointly by Coca-Cola, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and ASAN Volunteers.

A total of 6.5 tons of waste was collected from an area of 25 hectares during this initiative held with participation of more than 1000 volunteers at the Bilgah, Pirshagi, Goradil, Novkhani and Jorat beaches of the Caspian Sea.

The State Advertising Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Union of Volunteer Organizations of Azerbaijan, the US Embassy in Azerbaijan, ADA University, AFFA, the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation and Baku Transport Agency were also among the organizations supporting the initiative.

In accordance with the decision of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan, all participants were provided with antiseptics and the campaign was organized taking into account the existing restrictions on social distancing, and other limitations applied during the special quarantine regime in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

It should be noted, that Bakcell supports this initiative for several years in a row. Being the first mobile operator to join this initiative, Bakcell contributes largely to enlightenment in the area of ecological protection, as well as the protection of the environment and population health.