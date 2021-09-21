Aztelekom LLC and Baktelecom cut monthly fees on internet packages

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.21

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Aztelekom LLC and Baktelecom under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan have made changes to their Internet packages, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.

The changes were made due to increase in users and demand for telecommunication services.

“According to the new tariffs, the data transmission speed was increased for subscribers within the framework of ADSL technology, and the monthly subscription fee was reduced by 35 percent,” the message says.

In addition, the tariffs for services provided using GPON technology (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) have also been changed.

The cost of Internet services of Aztelekom and Baktelecom LLC via ADSL varies from 13 to 19 manat ($7.64-$11.1) per month: 13 manat (4 Mbps), 16 manat (7 Mbps) and 19 manat (10 Mbps). The process of connection to these services is free of charge.

The cost of a similar service based on GPON technology varies from 18 to 45 manat ($10.6-$26.4) (data transfer rate - from 30 to 100 Mbps).

