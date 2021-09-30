Azerbaijan develops solution to protect children from harmful Internet content

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Institute of Information Technologies of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) has developed a solution to detect malicious content on the Internet, Trend reports on Sept. 30 citing the institute.

According to the institute, the protection of children and teenagers from malicious information in the Internet environment is one of the urgent tasks.

"Recently, obscenities, calls to hatred, terror, and others have been recorded more often in social networks, forums, blogs, and other sources on the Internet," the institute said. "All the facts negatively impact the psychology of children and teenagers. In this regard, a national solution has been developed to detect and filter such content."

The institute has already developed a sign language recognition system, a national anti-plagiarism system, methods for managing e-education, as well as several methods for evaluating e-government services.

