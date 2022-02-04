Russian expert talks record growth in speed of DDoS attacks in 2021

ICT 4 February 2022 13:25 (UTC+04:00)
Russian expert talks record growth in speed of DDoS attacks in 2021
Kazakhstan discloses retail trade volumes accounting for businessmen and small businesses Kazakhstan 13:29
Projects such as Southern Gas Corridor of crucial importance for supply of entire Europe – deputy PM (Interview) Oil&Gas 13:28
Georgia, EU discuss co-op growth in various sectors Georgia 13:25
Russian expert talks record growth in speed of DDoS attacks in 2021 ICT 13:25
Project company for Ionian-Adriatic Gas Pipeline named Oil&Gas 13:19
Azerbaijan shares data on ongoing construction of longest suspension bridge Economy 13:18
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by European energy commissioner (PHOTO) Politics 12:50
Kazakh company to engage equipment modernization services via tender Tenders 12:45
Ministerial meeting within SGC Advisory Council - beginning of new stage in dev't for Southern Gas Corridor Oil&Gas 12:44
Many governments still have no clear renewable energy policy - NGO Forum on ADB Oil&Gas 12:44
Will EPC-contractor for Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria change? (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 12:29
Turkmenistan significantly increases electricity exports in 1M2022 Oil&Gas 12:22
Expenditure plan for Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria disclosed (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 12:15
Upper Crust owner SSP sales at 57% of pre-COVID levels in recent weeks Europe 12:09
Uzbekistan extends VAT exemption for import of several products Uzbekistan 12:09
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to auction gov't bonds Finance 12:08
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender for supply of engine-cooling liquid Tenders 12:08
Executive director details 2022 action plan for Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 12:07
Azerbaijani oil prices up Oil&Gas 12:07
Goldman Sachs expects two ECB rate hikes US 12:06
Kazakhstan's airline companies boost passenger transportation Transport 12:06
Linear part of Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria nearing completion - Executive Officer (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 11:55
President Ilham Aliyev attends eighth ministerial meeting of SGC Advisory Council in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 11:48
Azerbaijan exports record volume of persimmons Economy 11:46
Georgia eyes to launch honey exports to Turkey Georgia 11:45
N. Macedonia takes measures for promotion of renewable energy sources Oil&Gas 11:36
Announcement of President Aliyev on Azerbaijan’s availability to boost gas supplies to Europe could provide alternative source of supply – Romanian energy minister (Interview) Oil&Gas 11:30
ISRO to launch Chandrayaan-3 in August this year: Minister Other News 11:29
Carlsberg warns of 2022 growth dip Europe 11:27
Uzbekistan to start supplying prunes to UK Uzbekistan 11:26
Southern Gas Corridor to enhance liquidity in N. Macedonia’s market – minister (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 11:21
Uzbekistan sees increase in export of silk and silk products Uzbekistan 11:16
Azerbaijan records decrease in turnover of Baku Stock Exchange for year Finance 11:14
Visitors from Azerbaijan to Georgia up Georgia 11:06
North Macedonia getting access to Southern Gas Corridor (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 11:05
Baku Higher Oil School hosts trainings on renewable energy sources (PHOTO) Society 11:01
Azerbaijan records growth in Baku's catering turnover for 2021 Economy 10:57
Snap recovers from Apple privacy changes, shares surge 50% US 10:39
Volume of cargo transshipment through Kazakhstan’s Kuryk port in 2021 unveiled Transport 10:38
Inflation in Georgia on verge of sharp drop, forecast says Georgia 10:36
Azerbaijan’s AzerGold discloses volume of gold and silver produced in 2021 Economy 10:23
Ford shares skid despite a bullish 2022 outlook US 10:14
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture developing action plan for 'Year of Shusha' Society 10:13
Turkmenistan exceeds natural gas production, export in 1M2022 Oil&Gas 10:11
New deputy health ministers appointed in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 09:51
Azerbaijani currency rates for Feb. 4 Finance 09:50
Oil extends gains above $90/bbl as winter storm sweeps through United States Oil&Gas 09:44
Ukraine receives request to recognize Azerbaijan's Khojaly genocide Politics 09:41
Australia may use defence forces to help COVID-hit aged-care sector Other News 08:57
China Energy continues leading world in wind power capacity Other News 08:28
Southern Gas Corridor helps EU to keep prices in check - Kadri Simson (Interview) Oil&Gas 08:00
All in a day: Zuckerberg loses $29 bln, Bezos set to pocket $20 bln World 07:27
Israel signs defense agreement with Bahrain in Gulf first Israel 06:55
19 killed in Nigeria road crash Other News 06:16
Germany eyes Lockheed F-35 fighter jet; no final decision -source Europe 05:37
Weekly storage of natural gas in U.S. down: EIA US 04:46
US approves potential weapons sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan Arab World 04:09
Four senior aides to Boris Johnson resign in wake of 'Partygate' scandal Europe 03:32
Erdogan to discuss Turkey-UAE ties with MBZ this month Turkey 02:51
European Commission proposes to extend COVID certificate validity by 1 yr Europe 02:13
Turkish Parliament ratifies Shusha Declaration Politics 01:38
Italian President Sergio Mattarella sworn in for a second term Europe 01:17
13 terrorists, 7 soldiers killed in attacks on military camps in SW Pakistan World 00:38
ISIS leader Quraishi kills himself during Syria raid, U.S. says US 00:22
Southern Gas Corridor - Europe's big hope amid crisis Economy 00:01
EU will continue to support Kyrgyzstan's health system - Ambassador Eduard Auer Kyrgyzstan 3 February 23:36
N.Ireland first minister quits over post-Brexit trade rules Europe 3 February 23:12
One migrant dead, 16 missing after boat sinks near Spain's Canary Islands Europe 3 February 22:37
Iranian, Iraqi FMs discuss bilateral ties Politics 3 February 22:09
Turkey ready to do its part for thaw in Ukraine-Russia tensions: Erdogan Turkey 3 February 21:43
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry comments on unfounded statements of Turkish MP Politics 3 February 21:11
Turkey, Ukraine sign agreement on joint production of UAVs Turkey 3 February 20:57
Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament arrives on official visit to Lithuania Politics 3 February 20:47
EU Commissioner meets with Assistant to Azerbaijani President (PHOTO) Politics 3 February 20:45
Azerbaijan satisfied with contribution to providing Italian consumers with gas at affordable price - minister (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 3 February 20:43
Turkey shares cargo transshipment via ports for 2021 Turkey 3 February 20:14
National libraries of Azerbaijan, Hungary to develop co-op Politics 3 February 20:08
Azerbaijan's Ombudsman appeals to international community Politics 3 February 19:40
AFD talks new co-op perspectives with Georgia (Exclusive) Georgia 3 February 19:01
Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy shares forecast for oil refining in 2022 Kazakhstan 3 February 18:35
Uzbek auto market crippled by country wide power outage Uzbekistan 3 February 18:28
Kazakhstan to revise requirements for petrochemical exchange traders Kazakhstan 3 February 18:04
Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy developing new pricing mechanisms for petroleum products Kazakhstan 3 February 18:00
Israel's El Al Airlines signs deal to buy smaller rival Arkia Israel 3 February 17:54
Tesla recalls 817,000 vehicles in U.S. over seat belt reminder alert US 3 February 17:52
Hungary discloses number of scholarships for Azerbaijani students Society 3 February 17:39
Hungarian employees ready to participate in restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Peter Szijjarto Economy 3 February 17:23
Spanish Aqualia invests in Georgia’s GGU Georgia 3 February 17:15
Kazakhstan boosts crude oil output y-o-y Oil&Gas 3 February 17:10
Lending to legal entities up in Kazakhstan Finance 3 February 17:10
Turkmen Khazar consortium announces tender to purchase spare parts for pumps Tenders 3 February 17:10
Azerbaijan’s Baku city registers rise in trade turnover in 2021 Economy 3 February 17:09
Measures to be taken against illegal mining - Kazakh energy minister ICT 3 February 17:05
Uzbekistan to co-op with UAE company in fashion and design field Uzbekistan 3 February 16:54
Azerbaijan's Mortgage-Credit Guarantee Fund shares data on issued mortgage loans Economy 3 February 16:53
Baku records increase in monthly salary of hired employees in 2021 Economy 3 February 16:47
Value of industrial production in Baku increases Economy 3 February 16:46
Kazakhstan unveils volume of coal, crude oil extraction in 2021 Oil&Gas 3 February 16:44
Armenia has no right to impose any conditions for border delimitation - Azerbaijani minister Politics 3 February 16:42
Hungary pays special attention to mine clearance in Azerbaijani liberated lands – minister Politics 3 February 16:33
