Digital signature used in Azerbaijan in almost every sphere - SINAM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 11

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

A presentation ceremony of a new generation digital signature was held in Azerbaijan on February 11, Trend reports.

Elchin Aliyev, president of the Azerbaijani SINAM IT company, said that digital signature is used in Azerbaijan in almost all spheres while the development of technologies requires new standards.

He made the remarks at a press conference entitled "New Generation Digital Signature".

“Together with the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, AzInTelecom and SVORT, we have developed a digital signature of the new generation that meets all international standards,” president of the company added. “We have been working on the development of this project over the past 20 years as part of the public-private partnership.”

The new generation digital signature meets all the requirements of the international community, Aliyev said.

---

