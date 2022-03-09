Kazakhstan names timing of 5G technology launch in its major cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 9

Trend:

It’s planned to launch 5G technology in Kazakhstan's major cities by the end of 2022, Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Askhat Orazbek, Trend reports via the Kazakh Central Communications Service.

"We have done work on the introduction of 5G technology, and its testing is underway. The technology is planned to be launched in such major cities as Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent by the end of this year, and in regional centers - in 2023-2024," Orazbek said.

Earlier it was noted that fines for low quality of internet in Kazakhstan may be increased.

Such measures are envisaged in the bill "On amendments and additions to the Code of Administrative Offenses of Kazakhstan on Communications" approved by the MPs of the upper house of the country’s parliament in the first reading.