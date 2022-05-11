Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan agree on mutual use of satellite resources

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. An agreement on cooperation was signed between Azercosmos OJSC of Azerbaijan and National Company Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary JSC, Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to the ministry, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan agreed on the implementation of joint projects in the sphere of space and the mutual use of satellite resources.

Gharysh Sapary JSC with 100 percent participation of the state in authorized capital was established on March 17, 2005. High-tech, dynamically developing company (including its subsidiaries and affiliates) began to independently design by 2020, create and operate competitive space systems and provide high-quality services that are in demand on regional and global markets.

Heads of Azercosmos OJSC and Gharysh Sapary JSC exchanged views on the development of international cooperation in space and the need to explore new opportunities for this, the ministry added.