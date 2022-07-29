...
CBA talks possibility of launching Russian Mir payment system in Azerbaijan

ICT Materials 29 July 2022 12:23 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is discussing the possibility of launching Russian payment system ‘Mir’ in Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the CBA Farid Osmanov said at a press conference, on July 29, Trend reports.

"This issue is being discussed taking into account political and economic issues with the participation of relevant state structures, also within the framework of the intergovernmental Azerbaijani-Russian commission. The final decision will be made public after it is made," Osmanov said.

