Swiss company providing internet services through Azerbaijani satellite

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation of Azerbaijan and the Swiss Signalhorn company have reached an agreement on cooperation, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transportation.

In accordance with the agreement, Signalhorn started to provide internet services to cruise liners in the Mediterranean via the Azerbaijan's Azerspace-1 satellite.

"Improving the broadband capabilities of Azerkosmos OJSC is one of the important parts of the needs of global satellite communications market. Currently Azerspace-1 and Azerspace-2 satellites provide reliable and stable internet services on ships in the Caspian, Black and Azov Seas, on the Volga and the east of the Mediterranean Sea," the ministry said.