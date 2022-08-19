Presentation of new generation of Samsung products held in Azerbaijan's Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. A presentation of the new generation of Samsung technology was held in Baku, Trend reports.

The presented novelties were two folding smartphones of the new generation Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4, smart watches Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro, as well as wireless headphones Galaxy Buds2 Pro.

During his presentation, the head of Samsung Electronics Caucasus Company, Ming Hwang, welcomed the guests and noted that Samsung is celebrating the 15th anniversary of its presence in the South Caucasus market.

"The company is very glad to see all of you today at a local event for the presentation of the most innovative smartphone. 15 years have passed since the opening of the first Samsung office in the Caucasus in 2006. Samsung focuses not only on technological innovation but also makes every effort to improve the experience of its customers. And I believe, that our new foldable phone is one of them," he said.

In turn, the product manager of Samsung Electronics Caucasus Company Miri Kazimov spoke in detail about each of the new devices. Special attention was paid to the unique capabilities of the folding screens and the new front and rear cameras.

The Galaxy Z Flip4 folding smartphone, unlike its predecessor, allows you to answer calls and messages and even take high-quality photos without opening the phone. The Galaxy Z Flip4 has a hands-free function. This allows you to take great pictures and shoot videos without having to hold your phone in your hands, and thanks to improvements in the wide-angle camera of 12 megapixels, the quality of photos in low light is higher.

The external screen can be customized more flexibly than before. At the same time, more third-party applications are optimized to work in Flex Mode, and there are more opportunities to use multiple windows on one screen. A portrait mode has been added to the front screen of the Galaxy Z Flip4,in addition, it is possible to place an image from the external to the internal screen. Various functional widgets have also been added to the internal display. The smartphone is also distinguished by its durability thanks to the new Gorilla Glass Victus+ protective glass.

With its compactness, the Galaxy Z Flip4 is equipped with a 3,700 mAh battery and charges the smartphone up to 50 percent in 30 minutes.

This smartphone is presented in four shades: graphite, rose gold, blue and a completely new color – 'Bora Purple' (magenta). Users also can choose the capacity of the device either 128 or 256 gigabytes.

Another unique device is the Galaxy Z Fold4 a powerful and multifunctional smartphone. Compared to the Galaxy Z Fold3, the phone has received more features and functions. One of the main features of a smartphone with a 6.2-inch screen is that when open, the device can be used as a tablet with a 7.6-inch screen, which greatly increases the versatility. In fact, it combines two phones in one. The weight of the device is almost the same as that of a less flexible phone, and the minimized frames and lightweight materials make this flip phone even more convenient to use.

The phone's multitasking function consists of fast navigation and switching between application windows. And with the App Pair, you can launch up to three applications with one tap, and all of them will work on one super-productive screen.

Thanks to the updated 50-megapixel wide-angle rear camera equipped with an optical image stabilizer, spatial zoom and night shooting, Samsung for the first time introduced a smartphone in a folding form with professional-level video and photography functions. At the same time, the size of the main screen will allow you to develop photography skills with the help of new technologies

This model also appears in three colors: graphite, gray-green, sand, in addition, buyers are given the opportunity to choose a device with a memory capacity of 256, 512 gigabytes and 1 terabyte.

In addition, the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 are the world's first foldable waterproof smartphones that can withstand 1.5 meters of immersion for up to 30 minutes without any problems, and the Armor Aluminum case and Ultra Thin Glass make the design of smartphones as reliable as possible.

Next, two models of smartwatches Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro were presented. The new smartwatch Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has a titanium case. The regular Galaxy Watch 5 is made of aluminum. In addition, the screen of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is made of a more durable sapphire crystal. At the same time, both watches are equipped with a new sensor capable of measuring body temperature, a function of deep analysis of body composition, and support for voice navigation. The device is also equipped with support for Advanced Sleep Coaching, which helps to analyze sleep, as well as in-depth analysis of body composition, tracking recovery after training in real-time. Also, both new items have IP68. 5 ATM protection from water and dust.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro comes in 45 millimeters in black or gray colors. A regular Galaxy Watch 5 measures 40- or 44 millimeters.

The Galaxy Buds2 Pro wireless headphones, which are a novelty of the Galaxy Z line, allow users to use them comfortably in any conditions. Thanks to the excellent 24-bit Hi-Fi sound, crystal clarity and compact ergonomic design, the headphones have become 15 percent smaller. At the moment, this is the most compact and lightweight Samsung headset.

Samsung, in search of innovation, is introducing new products that will exceed people's expectations and become part of their lives.