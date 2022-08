BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Russia is negotiating with Azerbaijan on the use of its MIR payment system, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told reporters, Trend reports via the Russian media.

"Russia is negotiating the use of its MIR payment card with several countries, including Azerbaijan, China, India, Bahrain, Egypt, Cuba, Myanmar, Nigeria, and Thailand. We are actively working in this direction," Pankin said.